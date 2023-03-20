Wausau Pilot & Review

A public hearing is set for Tuesday related to a small hotel in the works for downtown Wausau.

Onora Hotels, LLC, is requesting the conditional use for their property, at 630 N. Third St., to create the hotel, which includes nine recently renovated suites. Four of those have been rented on AirBnb in the past, according to city documents.

If the conditional use is granted, Onora will apply for a hotel license.

The hotel would be staffed and include 24/7 access for guests, a laundry area and parking across Grant Street at the Graebel parking lot. All nine suites have new flooring and furniture.

Wausau’s zoning code requires two Plan Commission meetings to approve or deny a conditional use. Tuesday will be the first meeting when no action will be taken. At a second meeting, a staff report will be available and final action will be taken.

The Plan Commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.