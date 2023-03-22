Wausau Pilot & Review

Woof! My name is Bear and I’m in the market for certain type of human. You see, I’m an Australian Shepherd mix, which means I have an irresistible impulse to herd and a drive to work and that’s just not ideal for every type of household. You could throw the tennis ball 9,999 times and I would bring it back every single time. But that’s not a bad thing, right?

I’m quite the conversationalist and I tend to keep my circle small. I’ll know and love my family, that’s for sure, but I may need a little time to adjust to new people in my life. A fenced in yard would be a dream come true for me and I would sure love to have another dog at my next home, too. “If you’re looking for a brainy, tireless, and trainable partner for work or sport, your search might end here.”

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.