Barbara Miller Knutson, 93, of Wausau passed away peacefully at Primrose Retirement Center, her home of recent years, on March 10, 2023.

Barbara was born in Aberdeen, SD, to the late Edwin and Lucille (Trautman) Miller on April 10, 1929. She survived the dust bowl, the Great Depression and her father’s death in 1941, far too young, to pancreatic cancer.

After graduating from Aberdeen Central High School (1947) and the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis) with a Bachelor of Arts in Education (1952), Barbara became engaged to Kenneth R. Knutson of Rapid City, SD. Barb taught kindergarten as ‘Miss Miller’ in Eau Claire, WI, until their marriage on August 1, 1953 in Aberdeen.

During their early years of marriage, Barb continued to teach (in Minneapolis, Duluth, Hibbing and Roseville, MN), serving as the main breadwinner while Ken finished medical school and went on to complete his residency in pediatrics.

The couple moved to Wausau in 1961 where Ken (Dr. Knutson) joined 11 other physicians to form the Wausau Clinic, which ultimately became the Wausau Medical Center and precursor to the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Wausau also proved an ideal place for Barb and Ken to start their family. They adopted Sarah in 1962, Paul in 1964 and Mary Louise in 1966.

Barb’s signature trait was putting others first. She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and community volunteer. She made countless sacrifices to support Ken’s medical career, and to ensure that her children had every opportunity available to them. She led Brownie and Cub Scout troops. She chaperoned school trips. She attended innumerable school functions, sporting events and music performances while her children were growing up. She was active in St. John’s Episcopal Church, the John Marshall School PTA, Wausau East Backyurjax, Marathon County Humane Society and the YWCA.

The quintessential needlework artisan, her family never wanted for beautifully knit sweaters, elegant home made outfits, and hand sewn quilts that were the envy of neighbors and friends. As if that weren’t enough: Her back yard attested to her love of gardening. Her dinner table displayed her gourmet palate and spirit of culinary adventure. Her home decor and furnishings showcased her eye for interior design.

In more recent years, Barb looked forward to the sun on her face on the patio on bright summer days and to warming herself by the front lounge fireplace to cut the chill of winter. She was an avid observer of the birds on the feeder outside her window and the clouds as they formed across the horizon portending a storm. She lovingly tended two orchid plants, one of which bloomed for the first time in years the whole last month of her life. She never lost her sense of style, and insisted on dressing in fashion until the end. She treasured the company of friends, including a “round robin” chain-letter group that she managed to keep going since graduating high school (70 years is a lot of letters!). And while ice cream may be greatly missed, there is no comparison to the joy she must now feel at being reunited with her beloved Kenny, who she lost to cancer over 26 years ago (January 31, 1997).

She is survived by daughter Mary Louise Knutson (Michael Nelson), jazz pianist in Minneapolis, MN; son Paul Knutson (Heidi Schuster), architectural designer in St. Paul, MN; daughter Sarah Knutson, mental health advocate in Barre, VT; as well as by her brother John E. Miller (West Palm Beach, FL); her nieces Rebbeca Miller, Patricia (Miller) Keppler and Kathy (Knutson) Kreidler; her nephew, Chris Knutson; and their partners, spouses, children and grandchildren.

The family welcomes you to join them to remember Barb and celebrate her life on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Wausau (330 McClellan Street). Visitation will start at 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM (Rev. David Klutterman officiating), with a luncheon served thereafter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marathon County Humane Society or to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Robert J. Shorey

Robert “Bob” J. Shorey, 82, of Hatley, passed away peacefully at his home on March 20, 2023. He was born on June 19, 1941, in Schofield, the son of the late Robert H. and Evelyn E. Shorey.

Bob graduated from DC Everest High School in 1959 and served in the National Guard. He worked for Drott Manufacturing/JI Case until his retirement in 1992.

Bob grew up on Shorey Avenue and worked the family farm. In the early 70’s he bought 40 acres of land from his parents and had his own “hobby” farm with numerous animals. Bob played as hard as he worked. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, bowling and a good card game of Sheepshead. After his retirement he joined the Moose Lodge and worked at Sampson Creek Ranch, bailing hay, fixing fence, tending the animals, etc. Farming was in his blood.

In 1993, he married Kathleen (Burclaff) Milbeck. They built their dream home in Bowler on Kolpack Lake and spent many wonderful years there before moving to Hatley in 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen, his children, Suzanne (George) Davis, Robert (Sandie) Shorey, Roxanne (Chad) Brecke, Rebecca (Gary) Hinkens; his stepson, Russ (Holly) Milbeck and stepdaughter, Pamela (Kevin) Kijek and son-in-law, Chris Engel.

Grandchildren; Jordan (Keaton) Penny, Trevor Davis, Christopher Grinstead, Megan and Morganne Shorey, Cole, Luke and Mason Bielen, Garrison, Carleigh and Reid Hinkens, Aliena, Kole, Jack and Grace Brecke; Sydney, Kristin and Nate Engel, Breanna and Steven Milbeck and 2 great grandchildren, Jace and Reece Penny.

Sisters, Darlene Laabs, Karen (Leroy) Stelzer, Brothers-in- law, Ronald (Barb) Burclaff, Mark (Phyllis) Burclaff, Sisters-in-law, Cynthia Parker, Eunice (Jim) Lascola, Sue (Paul) Glodowski, Michelle (Ken) Schneider; his former wife, Lynette (Schickert) Jacobson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Bob is preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn, and his stepdaughter, Jennifer Engel.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 from 4-7pm at Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center located at 5712 Memorial Ct Weston, WI 54476. On Wednesday, April 5th visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 am at St. Florian’s Catholic Church located at 500 Church Lane Hatley WI 54440, with funeral mass beginning at 11:00am. Military honors will be performed following the funeral mass. Entombment be at Holy Angels Mausoleum at a later time.

The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Compassus Home Health and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion that was provided to Robert throughout his journey to be called home to our Lord.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Robert’s family that will be designated at a later date.

Brainard Funeral Homes-Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley L. Lanham

Shirley L. Lanham, 77, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home.

She was born on December 2, 1945 in Wausau to the late Frank and Catherine (Huber) Carmichael. In 1966 she married Hank Fisher and he preceded her in death in 1996. Together they had a son, Mark F. Fisher. She later married Harry J. Lanham in 1969 and he also preceded her in death in 2010. Together they had a daughter, Jamie (Lanham) Rossini.

Family was very important to Shirley and she enjoyed the time they spent together. She also enjoyed needle work, baking, quilting, reading, and playing cards.

Shirley is further survived by five step-children, Thomas E. Lanham, Patricia Casey, Larry J. Lanham, Faith R. Zinser, and Hope L. Powers; brothers, James, Frank Jr, Donald, John, and Glen; and sister, Betty.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary. Shirley will be missed by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Randy P. Bauer

Randy Paul Bauer, 58, Mosinee passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at his home.

He was born July 25, 1964 in Wausau, son of Kenneth and Carol (Johnson) Bauer.

For many years Randy worked with his father at Ken Bauer Construction. He then went to work at Marks Transportation as a truck driver and later as a dispatcher. Some of his favorite pastimes included camping, watching westerns, spending time with his family and his faithful companion, Lily.

Survivors include his parents, Ken and Carol Bauer, Wausau, his grandmother, Florence Johnson, Wausau, his siblings, Barbara (Kevin) Stepan, Mosinee, Russell (Lois) Bauer, Wausau, Larry Bauer, Wausau and Becky (Clayton) Sternot, Mosinee. Randy is further survived by three nieces, two nephews and many aunts and uncles.

Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell Johnson and Ted and Irene Bauer.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Following the visitation, a short prayer service will be held all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Anita M. Deininger

Anita Merle Deininger, 92, Marathon, WI, died peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Marathon under the loving care of Copperleaf staff and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born October 27, 1930 in Oshkosh WI, daughter of the late Edmund R. and Marie Basing Wislinsky. She married the late Charles Deininger on June 1, 1957 at St Josaphat Catholic Church in Oshkosh.

Anita earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Wisconsin State College (now the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh). She taught Biology and Health at Marathon High School and later Physical Education at St Mary’s Catholic School.

Anita loved sports and for many years attended Marathon High football and basketball games with Charlie and their friends. She seldom missed local events in which her children or grandchildren participated. Anita enjoyed gardening, solving challenging crossword puzzles, listening to music, and was an avid reader. She had a sharp wit and enjoyed good company and a good laugh.

Survivors include her 6 children: Lisa (Jim) Hurtis, Wausau, Andrew (Teri) Deininger, Edgar, David (Evy) Deininger, Appleton, Amy Horton, Northville, Michigan, Matthew Deininger, Hartland, and Beth (Chuck) Altfillisch, Marathon; 12 grandchildren: Elise (Jon) Turner, Blake (Marie) and Adam Hurtis, Megan (Chad) Reemtsma, Michael Deininger, Brianna (Chris) Mauney, Declan Horton, Tyler, Bailey, and Bryn Deininger, Alanie (Luke) Mucha, and Ella Altfillisch; 2 step-grandchildren: Dustin (Rachel) Altfillisch, and Ryan (Johanna) Stieber; 9 great-grandchildren: Warren and Samuel Turner, Kyleigh Wert and Taylor Reemtsma, Kinsley, Bailey, and Landon Mauney, and Levi and Addy Mucha; 4 step-great-grandchildren: Landen and Bayze Altfillisch, and Marty and Jensen Stieber.

In addition to her parents and husband, Charlie, Anita was preceded in death by her sisters Mabel Crimmings, Betty Wislinsky, Doris Wislinsky, Mary Jane Konrad, and Joan Wislinsky, and her brother, Edmund J Wislinsky.

A Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and inurnment in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers, Anita has requested that friends and family make donations to benefit St Mary’s Catholic Church or the Marathon County Humane Society.

Beverly J. Koziczkowski

Beverly J. Koziczkowski of Stevens Point passed away on Sunday afternoon, March 19, 2023 at home peacefully with her loving family at her side. Beverly age 81 was born April 24, 1941, to Gerald & Elizabeth (Ostrowski) Coulthurst. She was raised in Stevens Point and graduated from Maria High School. She married Ralph Koziczkowski on October 28, 1961 at St. Stephens Church. She helped her husband Ralph as his secretary and with designing homes (which she loved to do) for his construction business.

Our dear mother was such an amazing soul with a spunky personality. She was a devoted Catholic and in the early 90’s, her and her closest friends started a rosary group called the Marion Movement, praying for family members and people needing a spiritual healing or help of any kind. She gave so much of herself to her family and friends, always trying to help in any way she could to make everyone feel better. She so enjoyed getting together with her dear friends and family. She had a wonderful outlook on life and always loved to make people smile.

Survivors include her husband Ralph Koziczkowski of Stevens Point, daughters Karen Monroe of Appleton, Kay (Kurt) Ross of Stevens Point, daughter in law Mary Dee Koziczkowski of Wisconsin Rapids, 5 grandchildren Kody (Stephanie) Ross of Custer, Kourtney Ross of Stevens Point, Hailey (Jim) Paukstat of Appleton, Kolten (Jada) Koziczkowski of Rosholt, Kalyssa (Dustin) Koziczkowski of Custer and 3 great grandchildren, Nevaeh Ross of Stevens Point and Jaxson and Carter Ross of Custer.

She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be at Riverview Lodge Assisted Living 1800 Sherman Avenue, Suite B, Stevens Point , in their chapel Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

We would also like to thank everyone at Riverview Lodge and Hospice Care for the love and tender care given to our mother.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Sharon Y. Powers

Sharon Y. Powers, 82 of Unity, died on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Colonial Center in Colby, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Sharon was born on November 29, 1940, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Emery and Evelyn (Wolberg) Wogsland.

Sharon was united in marriage to Myron Bembenek Sr. They later divorced. She then married Bill Powers. He preceded her in death.

Sharon was a private home health care CNA for more than 20 years and was a waitress at Jeannie’s in Wittenberg, which is where she met Bill. She enjoyed going for rides and making trips to the casino and was known as the “Casino Lady.” Sharon loved baking bread and lemon bars and cooking for family get togethers. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, as well as, fishing. She had a love for animals, especially dogs.

Sharon is survived by eight children, Debra (Duane) Johnson, Patricia (Patrick) Bembenek, Cynthia (Marvin) Bembenek, Myron (Karen) Bembenek Jr., Julie (Ron) Maszk, Angie (Tim) Anderson, Scott (Patty) Bembenek and Michael (Holly) Bembenek; siblings, Judy, Shirley, Connie (Howard) and Steve (Pam); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husbands and grandchildren, Nick and Brandon.

A Celebration Gathering will be held from 11 AM to 2 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. According to Sharon’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.