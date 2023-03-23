Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Barbara Maloney, 43, of Wausau. March 23, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping; resisting or obstructing an officer
Alyssa Puphal, 28. March 23, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, possession of THC (second or subsequent offense)
Jose Fermin, 46, of Merrill. Initial appearance March 23, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to obtain money
Nathan Bailey, 32, of Wausau. March 23, 2023: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Austin Yelkin, 30, of Wausau. March 23, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; theft; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct
Andrew Westberg, 33, of Wausau. March 23, 2023: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Guy Belanger, 40, of Athens. March 22, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia
Samuel Shields, 48, of Wausau. March 22, 2023: Fifth-offense OWI, operating while revoked
Sevastian M. Bolanos, 18, of Wausau. March 17, 2023: Resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping
Stephanie Bremer, 55, of Wausau. March 22, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Daniel Punke, 40, of Athens. March 17, 2023: Bail jumping, lewd and lascivious behavior
John C. Chandarasouk, 46, of Weston. Initial appearance March 16, 2023: Repeated sexual assault of the same child
Bryant Sims, 35, of Plover. March 20, 2023: Possession of cocaine, second or greater offense
Robert Hernandez, 38, of Stevens Point. March 21, 2023: Possession of cocaine, second or greater offense; bail jumping
Michael Ott, 38, of Marshfield. March 20, 2023: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
David Mijal, 36, of Wausau. March 21, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of cocaine
Katie Decker, 41, of Wausau. March 16, 2023: Forgery-uttering
Phillip A. Clark, 23, of Wausau. March 20, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct
James Newton, 40, of Wausau. March 20, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams – second or subsequent offense
