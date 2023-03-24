Wausau Pilot & Review

Central Wisconsin’s only flat track roller derby league, Mid-State Roller Derby (MSRD), formally Mid-State Sisters of Skate, will be skating their 11th season with a new brand identity, the organization announced on Friday.

In addition to announcing the new league name, Mid-State Roller Derby is excited to showcase a new logo and website, which better reflect the inclusivity of roller derby and the league.

Since being founded in 2010, Mid-State Roller Derby has strived to be a safe and welcoming place for a diverse group of individuals in our community who share a love of roller derby. The name change is one step towards creating an inclusive space for current and future skaters, volunteers, officials, and fans regardless of their ethnicity, heritage, age, sexual orientation, or gender. Additionally, MSRD is honored to be in Central Wisconsin, and this shows in the presentation of their new logo – the Wisconsin River connecting the communities, the region’s history in lumber and manufacturing, and farming.

Join Mid-State Roller Derby on Friday, March 31st for a rebrand and recruiting party. Anyone interested in getting involved is invited to join us at District 1 Brewery in Stevens Point from 6 pm – 8 pm to meet the team and get information on joining the league.

“If you don’t know where you belong, there is a space for you in derby,” said current MSRD President, Lena “evilOlive” Fico. Adding, “roller derby is for everyone!”

Additionally, community members 18 or older interested in roller derby are invited to join MSRD during its practices on Sunday evenings from 4 pm – 6 pm to gain an introduction to skating with the league. Loaner gear will be provided. Individuals interested in joining must email join@midstateRD.org.

2023 BOUT SCHEDULE

All Mid-State Roller Derby home games will be played at KB Willett in Stevens Point, with the doors opening at 5:00 pm and the first whistle at 5:30 pm.