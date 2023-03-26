Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were injured Saturday in a head-on collision on Hwy. 51 near Minocqua, according to police.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. March 25 just north of Harshaw at Little Bearskin Road, in front of Bonnie & Clyde’s Gangster Park. Two medics were immediately called to the crash, where airbags were deployed.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, a portion of the highway was shut down and traffic was diverted until about 4:10 p.m. as the scene was cleared.

Oneida County Sheriff’s officials have not specified the seriousness of the injuries involved and no additional information has officially been provided.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.