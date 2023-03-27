By Dan Bauer, for Wausau Pilot & Review

As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers orchestrate their break-up through the national media we are once again reminded that life in the NFL is indeed a business.

Number twelve will drive the narrative of his exit and the Packer’s brass will quietly endure the criticism. They will be identified as the villains that sabotaged Rodger’s Super Bowl supremacy. I would argue that the enigmatic quarterback was a key factor in his own demise.

At the painfully ending of each Packer season the media search party gathers to find the culprit that caused an exit before the Lombardi Trophy was awarded. Football is not alone in claiming to be the ultimate team sport, yet we are always so determined to pin the blame individually. Brandon Bostick and Kevin King were “goats” before it meant something completely different. Farve was an easy target as his off-target throws turned into multiple interceptions, the specials teams took their infamous turn along with the defense and of course Rodgers’ track record of playoff performances mostly fell far short of his electric regular seasons. Don’t forget to put Mike McCarthy on that most wanted list, while I remind you he did find a way to get it done during Mr. Rodgers neighborhood. You could even toss in the untimely injury to David Bakhtiari as a villain in the demise of what looked like a sure Super Bowl season.

The facts remain that winning a Super Bowl has an extremely high degree of difficulty that only Bill Belichek and Tom Brady consistently solved. Complete teams with all phases contributing find their way through the confetti to the podium. There may be special individual performances, but it is a team effort that secures the Lombardi.

The Aaron Rodgers that leaves Green Bay is much different than the one Ted Thompson drafted nearly twenty years ago. The young Rodgers brought a humility and hunger that has slowly disappeared as he established himself as perhaps the greatest thrower ever. Favre threw the football around like it was a hot potato, while Rodgers treated each pigskin like it was a family heirloom. Rodgers has thrown 105 interceptions in eighteen years, Favre accomplished that in just over seven seasons, finishing with 336. With each MVP Award and a Super Bowl win in his third year as a starter, Rodgers methodically changed.

The glowing accolades and debates about his greatness dulled his hunger and his commitment. He became bigger than life, but more importantly bigger than the team. Driven now by an ego that could only be pacified by dollar signs he broke the bank of one of the game’s most financially sound teams. He used the media to gain a seat in the Packers board room and talked more about winning MVP’s than Super Bowls. He bought a minority share of the Milwaukee Bucks, but what he truly wanted was to pull the strings at 1265 Lombardi Avenue. He lectured his general manager and scolded his coaches. Mike McCarthy, the man who guided Rodgers to his fame, ultimately lost his job in large part to the four-time MVP’s wishes. His loyalty appeared to be tethered to his paycheck.

As Rodgers’ departure unfolds. he is already firing shots at the very front office and organization that has made him the highest paid player many times over. Chastising them for their treatment of older players is ironic considering it was his contract that has shackled the teams salary cap and often made it impossible to retain players. When he wants more money, it is just a business, but when the Packers must let players walk because of their contract, it is somehow a personal and an undignified release. Insubordination is deeply ingrained in those remarks. With a smile and a tear in his eye he lauds the fan base while driving a knife into Brian Gutekunst’s back.

On the field he was mostly brilliant, except in the playoffs. As the years mounted the youngster with the most accurate arm in the history of the league seemed to lose his enthusiasm for the game. Every mistake seemed to fall on a teammate’s shoulder and seldom did Rodgers point the finger at himself. He was always demanding, but appeared to be intolerant and brooding when plays failed or drives were stalled. His teammates said all the right things about his leadership, but his actions looked very different. His off seasons strayed away from the team and into the abyss of absurdity. His accounting skills didn’t seem to include holding himself accountable.

Professional sports are different from college and youth in many, many ways. But when it comes to the principles of a successful team, I would contend that the formula must be uncompromised. I believe most every coach from every level will agree that there are certain tenets that every team must obey.

Let’s start with putting the team first or what Simon Sinek describes as “Leaders Eat Last.” When it came to the Packers’ salary cap buffet, Aaron Rodgers was always first in line. Not only did he eat first, but he gorged himself with no regard for his teammates. There was never any financial sacrifice like Wayne Gretzky or Tom Brady, to help the organization build a better team around him. When free agency came around Rodgers lobbied for offensive weapons, but did nothing to help them alleviate the salary cap hell he had put them in. In the end, Rodgers traded that invaluable chip on his shoulder for all the chips on the table. His undeniable message was that he was more important than the team.

Next up, is the belief that your best players must be your hardest working players. Those who have been a coach understand just how much truth is in this statement. Effective verbal leadership can at times be hard to find, but lead by example players who bring their best effort every day are instrumental to successful teams. The message sent when he started negotiating off-season participation was one that I can’t imagine was popular with his teammates or coaches. It was the compromise of a core team principle that the Packers should have voided.

Some may argue that arrogance is a desirable trait in athletes because it is often confused with confidence. They are in fact two very different attitudes. One is a self-centered belief that you are better than your opponent in every way, while the other is a belief in your team and your abilities that is mitigated by humility. Arrogance is demonstrated at the expense of your opponent through demeaning and overly aggressive behaviors that border on unsportsmanlike. On the other hand, confidence is dispersed throughout your team and showcases a team that is humble in victory and defeat. Showing respect for your opponents is a priority most players won’t dismiss. Rodgers stepped over that line most notably with the Bears and the Lions. Clearly his “I own you” outburst at Soldier’s Field ignited his green and gold faced fanatics, but also filled the bulletin board. And while it never came back to haunt him with the Bears, when he berated the Lions after losing to them and saying, “We can’t lose a game like that against that team” it may have just cost him one last playoff run in Green Bay.

We can debate whether words or actions matter more, but when it comes to professional athletes and the vast scope of their visibility and influence, they both matter. When a player the caliber of Rodgers comes along it can stress the core values that teams can compromise at their own peril. As fans and perhaps franchise front offices we want to convince ourselves that these tent poles of a successful team culture don’t matter because they are professional athletes. Coaches everywhere would strongly disagree with your assumption. In our society that is profoundly confused and wildly inconsistent on issues of black and white, both literally and figuratively, there is still little or no gray area on the effective dynamics of a unified team. As we continue to blur the lines on so many issues, the athletic experience continues to value and defend its worth.

There is no question that Aaron Rodgers will be a first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. He set a standard of accuracy and acumen that may never be equaled. For fourteen consecutive seasons his rare ability put the Packers in the Super Bowl conversation. His time in Green Bay, contrary to deluded pundits and fans, was not wasted. Five times he took Green Bay to the NFC Championship game, but to only a single Super Bowl. A simple testament to the difficulty of being the last team standing.

He leaves Titletown with a single Lombardi Trophy.

We will never know whether his personality, immense ego, intense desire to be statistically and financially the best or front office meddling were the obstacles to winning more.

Dan Bauer is a freelance writer, retired teacher and hockey coach in Wausau. You can contact him at drbauer13@gmail.com