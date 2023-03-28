Wausau Pilot & Review

Several people were injured Tuesday in a head-on crash north of Wausau, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 on Hwy. WW near Green Valley Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. First responders from the Town of Texas were dispatched to the scene.

Initial reports suggest at least two women and two children were involved in the crash, with one adult requiring extrication from her vehicle. The names and ages of the victims has not been released and officials have not specified the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

