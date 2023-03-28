Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Ben and Lori Parker announce the birth of their daughter Olive Lee Lorraine, born at 3:18 p.m. March 12, 2023. Olive weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Richard and Gina Leih announce the birth of their son Jason Christopher, born at 12:45 p.m. March 14, 2023. Jason weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Daniel Kroeplin and Amanda Allain announce the birth of their son Kamry Lee Thomas, born at 1:17 p.m. March 15, 2023. Kamryn weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Aaron and Elizabeth Kemp announce the birth of their daughter Skyanna Rayne, born at 4:41 p.m. March 16, 2023. Skyanna weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

Isaac Lee and Lasamee Lor announce the birth of their daughter Violet Ntuj Tshiab, born at 12:57 p.m. March 17, 2023. Violet weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Carlos Cabrera and Jessica Ladwig announce the birth of their son Giovanni Arrez, born March 20, 2023. Giovanni weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.