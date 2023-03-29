Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West won the team title at its home Wausau West Boys Small Schools Indoor Track Invitational on Tuesday at West High School.

The Warriors racked up 147.5 points to grab the team win, with Shawano second with 121 points. Wausau Newman Catholic was fourth with 79 points.

West picked up four event victories. Collin Colwell won the 400 in 1:02.45, Joe Jaroski won the 200 hurdles in 30.27 seconds, Kargie Cooper was first in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 5 inches, and West’s 1,600 relay team won in 4:10.99.

Henry Yach was second in the 400 (1:05.49), Cooper took second in the high jump (5-8), Ray Reineck was second in the shot put (44-7.25) and the Warriors’ 3,200 relay team was second in 8:57.50.

Newman Catholic had four second-place finishes from the 4×160 relay team (1:17.99), Gavin Hydes in the 3,200 (13:49.78), Ben Hardesty in the 55 hurdles (8.69) and Thomas Bates in the triple jump (38-3.25).

The West girls team will host its indoor invite next Tuesday, April 4, with the boys hosting another invite on April 6.

Wausau West Boys Small Schools Indoor Track Invitational

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 147.5; 2. Shawano 121; 3. Medford 109; 4. Wausau Newman Catholic 79; 5. Colby 58; 6. Loyal 39; 7. Thorp 32.5; 8. Athens 31; 9. Faith Christian 2.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of wi.milesplit.com.