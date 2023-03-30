Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Edsel F. Terrell, 57, of Wausau. March 30, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI, fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, battery, disorderly conduct
Caitlinn Rosenberg, 25, of Wausau. March 27, 2023: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver
Benjamin Herr, 53, of Wausau. March 30, 2023: False imprisonment, battery
Walter Rivera-Gonzalez, 34, of Marshfield. Initial appearance March 30, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse
Amanda Petroski, 30. March 30, 2023: Criminal damage to property over $2,500; bail jumping; battery; disorderly conduct – repeater
Nickolas L. Noland, 23, of Merrill. March 29, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, operating while revoked
Chad Widmann, 48, of Rothschild. March 29, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs – repeater
Rhys Williams, 36, of Wausau. March 29, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse
Marcus Phillips, 50, of Wausau. March 27, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Ashli Chila, 39, of Wausau. March 27, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Jeremie Pasholk, 38, of Wausau. Initial appearance March 27, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine – repeater
Matthew Valdez, 57, of Wausau. March 22, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine – repeater
Mary Moorehead, 34, of Wausau. March 24, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Samuel L. Nelson-Ashford, 29 of Wausau. March 28, 2023: Battery by prisoners, bail jumping – repeater
Saxon Henry, 32, of Rothschild. March 29, 2023: Resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, battery, resisting or obstructing, disorderly conduct, bail jumping – repeater
Stewart Miller, 30, of Weston. March 27, 2023: Battery-domestic abuse repeater
Cody Patterson, 32, of Wittenberg. March 27, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater
David Mijal, 36, of Wausau. March 30, 2023: Bail jumping
Peter Cabrera, 38, of Wausau. March 30, 2023: Refusing a global positioning system tracking device, unlawful use of a phone – threatening harm, bail jumping,
Tyreese Merriam, 18, of Ringle. March 30, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Shawn Rhyner, 35, of Wausau. March 30, 2023: Bail jumping
Like this: Like Loading...
Related