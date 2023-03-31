MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the Rib Mountain Sanitary District is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes the installation of a treatment system for the removal PFAS.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by April 14, 2023 to:

Department of Natural Resources

C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.

