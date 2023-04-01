Wausau Pilot & Review

MENOMONIE – Carter Amerson placed in the top four in four different events to help lead the Wausau West boys track team to a tie for the team title at the Stout Elite Indoor Track Invitational on Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Amerson was second in the 200 meters in 23.81 seconds, third in the 55-meter dash in 6.75 seconds and the triple jump with a jump of 40 feet, 10½ inches, and fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-10 to lead the way for the Warriors.

West finished with 49 points, tied with Osceola for the boys team title. The Wausau East boys finished 11th with 20½ points. The West girls finished tied for 10th with 18 points.

In addition to Amerson’s performances, Wausau West had five other top-five finishes. Garrett Gauger was second in the 55 hurdles in 8.23 seconds and Kargie Cooper took fourth in the high jump (5-8) for the West boys, while Maci Heise took third in the 55 (7.52) and fifth in the 200 (27.82), and Elexa Marcinak was fifth in the 1,600 (5:43.10) for the West girls.

Logan Moore took third in the high jump (6-0), and Erek Ross finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:40.84) and sixth in the 800 (2:07.67) for the East boys.

West will host an indoor girls invite on Tuesday and a boys invite on Thursday. Wausau East will compete in both events.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of pttiming.com.