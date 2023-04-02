Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double shooting that left two men dead in at a town of Hull home, according to a news release issued Sunday morning.

The Marathon County Communications Center took a 911 call Sunday from a man who reported arriving home to discover his father and uncle dead inside the home. Police say the men died of apparent gunshot wounds, with a firearm discovered at the scene, which is at a home on County Road N, about five miles east of Colby.

A preliminary investigation suggests a murder-suicide, though no motive has been identified. Police have not specified the ages of the men and are withholding their names pending family notification.

The investigation continued overnight with assistance from the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office. Autopsy results are pending.

This is a developing story that will be updated as the investigation unfolds.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.

