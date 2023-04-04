Wausau Pilot & Review

Two incumbents won re-election Tuesday to serve on the D.C. Everest School Board, in a four-way race.

The top finishers on Tuesday were Yee Leng Xiong, with about 30 percent of the vote, followed by Corrie Norrbom, who garnered about 26 percent, according to the Marathon County Clerk.

Challenger James Juedes nipped at Norrbom’s heels but ultimately placed third in the contest, followed by Daron Juneau. Juedes took about 24 percent of the vote, while Juneau finished with about 20 percent.

All results are considered unofficial until the final canvass on April 10.