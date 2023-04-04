Wausau Pilot & Review

Voters in Kronenwetter have re-elected incumbent Chris Voll to the role of village president, while three trustees have been selected from five candidates.

In the spring 2023 election held April 4, Voll defeated challenger Kenneth Charneski by a 55 to 45 percent margin. Voll collected 1,298 votes with Charneski tallying 1,050.

In the race for village trustee, Kelly Coyle, Christopher Eiden and Alexander Vedvik were the top three candidates after votes were counted. Incumbent Kim Tapper and challenger Guy Fredel were also in the race.

The vote tallies are as follows, according to the Marathon County Clerk: