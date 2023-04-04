WAUSAU – April marks Earth Day and volunteer appreciation month, and Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau is recognizing both.

More than 125 volunteers dedicated over 2,200 hours to the gardens in 2022 helping create a community space filled with beautiful gardens, lively events and educational opportunities.

Nancy Cedar

Rising to the top in 2022, were volunteers Nancy Cedar, Mike Blick and Jane Blick.

Cedar, who recently retired her term as Monk Botanical Gardens Board president, was instrumental in leading initiatives to develop the board and organization.

Mike and Jane Blick, a husband and wife team, spent over 300 combined hours helping on the grounds, at events, and with any random project thrown their way.

A video of fellow volunteers recognizing Cedar and the Blicks can be found on Monk Botanical Gardens’ YouTube channel youtube.com/watch?v=pDYDx4BbZEk&t=150s.

Earth Day

The gardens will celebrate Earth Day this month with two featured events: Earth Day Spring Cleanup and an Earth Day Extravaganza.

Earth Day Spring Cleanup will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. April 21. Tasks could include such activities as litter cleanup, raking, mulching or building cleanup.

Earth Day Extravaganza is a free, family friendly event with no pre-registration required. Drop by the gardens anytime from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 22. Take photos of your group completing each task, upload them to social media, tag the gardens and show staff to win a prize.

Learn more about this event at monkgardens.org/events/special-events/#earthday.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteer opportunities continue to pop up as warmer weather approaches. If you

are interested in volunteering at the gardens, consider attending the annual Kickoff Volunteer Orientation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 4. (RSVP required).

To learn more about volunteering, the gardens’ new Scout Volunteer Days at the Gardens, or to sign up for the Earth Day Spring Cleanup, visit monkgardens.org/volunteer/.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or

715-261-6309.