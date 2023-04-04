Wausau Pilot & Review

Voters in Mosinee re-elected current Clerk Megan Stankowski for another term on the Mosinee School Board, along with Calandra Zebro in the April 4 spring election.

Stankowski was the top vote-getter with 2,047 ballots cast, for about 29 percent of the total. Zebro was next in line at 1,840 ballots cast, for about 26 percent of the vote. They won the two at-large seats, while in Area 2 of the Mosinee School District, Donna Kaiser ran unopposed.

The other two candidates in the at-large contest were Willy Luedtke, who finished with 23 percent of the tally, followed by Joseph Knoedler with 21 percent of the ballots cast.

All results are unofficial until after the final canvass on April 10.