Wausau Pilot & Review
STEVENS POINT – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls won four events and the team title at the Marawood Conference Indoor Track Invitational on Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Mel Severson won the 400 meters in 1:02.63, Evie Bates was first in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches, Natalie Brenner won the triple jump (33-1.5) and Sidney Galang took first in the pole vault (8-6) to lead the Cardinals.
Newman Catholic racked up 95 points, with Phillips a distant second with 72 points.
Stratford won the boys team title with 118 points, with Edgar second with 80.5. Newman Catholic took eight with 35 points.