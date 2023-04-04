Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls won four events and the team title at the Marawood Conference Indoor Track Invitational on Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Mel Severson won the 400 meters in 1:02.63, Evie Bates was first in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches, Natalie Brenner won the triple jump (33-1.5) and Sidney Galang took first in the pole vault (8-6) to lead the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic racked up 95 points, with Phillips a distant second with 72 points.

Stratford won the boys team title with 118 points, with Edgar second with 80.5. Newman Catholic took eight with 35 points.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of milesplit.com.