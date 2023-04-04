Music concerts on docket at UW-Stevens Point campuses

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will offer a variety of music concerts beginning April 12 at its campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau this month.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau will host a Vocal Jazz Festival Evening Concert April 14, featuring Grammy Award-nominated vocal group, säje. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

UW-Stevens Point concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, unless otherwise noted. Tickets are $17 for general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for youths and UWSP employees, unless otherwise noted. UWSP students can attend free of charge. Tickets are available at https://tickets.uwsp.edu, the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center, by calling 715-346-4100 or at the Noel Fine Arts Center box office an hour and half prior to the event.

UWSP at Marshfield concerts are performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield. Tickets are $10 per person unless otherwise noted. Tickets can be purchased at the box office the day of the concert.

UWSP at Wausau concerts are performed at 7 p.m. at the James F. Veninga Theater, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Tickets can be purchased at the box office prior to the event.

Concerts include:

· April 12, Faculty recital: Mindy Park, cello, free

· April 13, Guest artist recital: Robert Saterlee, piano, free

· April 14, UWSP at Wausau, Vocal Jazz Festival Evening Concert featuring Grammy Award-nominated vocal group, säje, $20 per person

· April 15, Percussion ensemble recital, 3 p.m., free

· April 20, Guest alumni recital: James Kuzmic, tuba, NFAC 221, free

· April 24, Campus Band, Campus Choir and Campus Orchestra Concert

· April 25, SaxPoint Concert

· April 27, Symphonic Wind Ensemble concert

· April 28, Symphony Orchestra concert

· April 28, UWSP at Marshfield, Hub City Winds Band Concert

Stevens Point roundtable discussion to focus on building a better community

A roundtable discussion on Town-Gown Relationships in Stevens Point will explore ways to build a better community together. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 13 in the Portage County Public Library Pinery Room, 1001 Main St., Stevens Point.

Community collaboration will be discussed during a Town-Gown Relationships forum April 13 at the Portage County Public Library. Photo courtesy University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Sponsored by the Center for the Small City at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, this in-person only event is free and open to the public.

“When universities and their cities align priorities and build collaborative relations, it bodes well for a community,” said Ismaila Odogba, co-director of the UWSP Center for the Small City and professor of geography/geology. “The benefits of such joint ventures include maximized capital and financial resources, the attraction and retention of a talented workforce, enhanced economic development and improved quality of life.”

Panelists include Thomas Gibson, UW-Stevens Point chancellor; Mike Wiza, Stevens Point mayor; Benjamin Nusz, Mid-State Technical College-Stevens Point dean; Michael Witte, Portage County Business Council President and CEO; Kristi Roth, School of Education professor and shared governance chair, UWSP; and Ryan Kernosky, Stevens Point Community Development/Redevelopment Authority director. The discussion will be moderated by Joshua Hagen, College of Letters and Science dean at UW-Stevens Point.

Similar roundtables are being planned for Wausau and Marshfield as well.

UW-Stevens Point to stage musical, ‘Amélie’

An atypical musical romantic comedy about an inspiring, imaginative dreamer will be staged at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point April 14-16 and 20-22.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance will stage the musical romantic comedy “Amélie.” Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

“Amélie,” a musical based on the 2001 French film by Guillaume Laurant and Jean-Pierre Jeunet, will be staged in the Studio Theatre of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, by the Department of Theatre and Dance. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. April 14 and 15 and April 20-22; with matinees at 2 p.m. April 16 and 22.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff, and $16 for youths. Tickets are available at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets may also be available at NFAC one hour prior to each performance.

Parisian Amélie lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. Her imagination inspires her to covertly improvise small acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. She begins a quest to find the owner of a lost object, and in turn, discovers who she is and finds love along the way.