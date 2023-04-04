The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April with free events that support survivors.

Today, April 4, Fourth Avenue on campus will be renamed Teal Street. The renaming event began at noon at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Reserve Street at the entrance of the Chemistry Biology Building. The rain site for the event is outside Room 101 in the Chemistry Biology Building.

Speakers at the renaming include UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson, Dean of Students Troy Seppelt, Student Government Association representatives, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza and Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins.

Teal Tuesdays will be held in April, encouraging students, faculty and staff to wear teal to show support for sexual assault survivors and create awareness for sexual assault prevention. A table in the Dreyfus University Center concourse on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will have materials to educate the public about sexual violence prevention.

Nationwide Denim Day will be observed on April 26. A “What Were You Wearing” display will be held April 27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Dreyfus University Center Encore Room. The display will feature clothing of survivors and their stories. Advocates and resources will be available on site.

To learn more about these events or to get resources for sexual assault awareness, go to www3.uwsp.edu/dos, call 715-346-2611 or email DOS@uwsp.edu.