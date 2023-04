Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Cody and Shanna Thorson announce the birth of their daughter Sasha Jane, born at 1:58 p.m. March 28, 2023. Sasha weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.

Branden Woller and Lauren Patterson announce the birth of their daughter Evelyn Charlotte, born at 7:09 p.m. March 28, 2023. Evelyn weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Michael and Jamee De Buhr announce the birth of their son Mordecai Jett, born at 10:09 a.m. April 3, 2023. Mordecai weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.