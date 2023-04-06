Shantia Swift, 32, of Wausau. Initial appearance April 6, 2023: Failure to report to jail, intentionally failing to submit a biological specimen, retail theft, possession of THC, resisting or obstructing an officer

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Roger Watson, 55, of Spencer. April 3, 2023: Fifth-offense OWI
Michael Rhea, 56, of Wausau. April 4, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Troy Olsen, 48, of Wausau. April 3, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Matthew Deets, 35, of Rothschild. Initial appearance April 6, 2023: Intimidate a victim of a domestic abuse crime, bail jumping
Randy Reiche, 53, of Merrill. April 3, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI
Eric Belton, 38, of Wisconsin Rapids. Initial appearance April 4, 2023: Bail jumping
Donna Raunio, 43, of Wausau. April 4, 2023: Fraud against a financial institution, resisting or obstructing an officer
Thomas Baker, 26, of Rothschild. March 31, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Shawn Rhyner, 35, of Wausau. March 30, 2023: Bail jumping
Dakota Vetter, 24, of Weston. April 3, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping; criminal damage to property; disorderly conduct
Nhia Lee, 46, of Wausau. April 6, 2023: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams
Bryan Koch, 46, of Wausau. March 31, 2023: Burglary, criminal damage to property
WANTED: Jeremy J. Jimmerson, 40, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued March 31, 2023; Stalking, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to a highway vehicle, bail jumping
Noah Traeder, 31, of Schofield. April 5, 2023: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
Sabrina Speaker, 30, of Kronenwetter. April 5, 2023: Bail jumping, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer
Shantia Swift, 32, of Wausau. Initial appearance April 6, 2023: Failure to report to jail, intentionally failing to submit a biological specimen, retail theft, possession of THC, resisting or obstructing an officer
Myong Hui Kim, 61, of Wausau. April 6, 2023: Arson