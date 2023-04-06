On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Vietnam Veterans Day, the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group met at Denny’s in Rothschild. The members welcomed home and thanked 29 local Vietnam Era Veterans during their 50th Year Vietnam War Commemoration Lapel Pin Pinning Ceremony. This was their 6th Pinning Ceremony since 2019. They have already presented 149 Lapel Pins to our local Vietnam Veterans.

January 12, 1962 marked America’s first combat mission against the Viet Cong and the beginning of one of our longest wars. On March 29, 2012 President Barack Obama, Proclaimed March 29 would be Vietnam Veterans Day. President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act on March 28, 2017 designating March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Commemoration recognizes all men and women who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. Regardless of location, they are eligible to receive one lapel pin.

They all answered the call to duty.

The Veterans also met to remember the 58,300 men & women’s whose names are etched on Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C.

Nine million American men and women served during the Vietnam War.

About 6 million are still living

About 3 million served in Vietnam

About 3 million already left us, many of them were never thanked or welcomed home

The Lapel Pin reads: front, Vietnam War Veteran, Back, A Grateful Nation Thanks & Honors You

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann