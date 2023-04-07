Wausau Pilot & Review

A fundraising effort is underway for the family of two Newman Catholic students whose father died unexpectedly on an out-of-state work trip.

Brooks Ladecki, 40, died April 4 in Eatonville, Wash., according to his obituary. He leaves behind his wife, Amanda, and two children, Damion and Chase, along with countless friends and colleagues.

His eldest son, Damion, is a senior at Newman Catholic High School, while Chase is a 5th grade student at St. Anne Elementary in Wausau.

“The Ladeckis are a selfless family who give back to our school and the Wausau community in so many ways,” the fundraising effort states. “Amanda spends countless hours volunteering with the Community Outreach Task Force to help Wausau’s unhoused population, and also served as the Fundraising Chair for Friends of the Gridiron for the past two years. In addition to working hard on the football field, Damion has also volunteered with the Community Outreach Task Force and completed his Senior Capstone project last fall on the topic of the best solution models to end homelessness. He plans to enter the Army after graduation to serve our country. And Chase is a bundle of smiles and positive energy who never misses one of his brother’s football games, running up and down the sidelines and happily making concession stand runs to fetch snacks for hungry team parents.”

The Friends of the Gridiron is hosting the effort to raise money to help the Ladecki family with both immediate and long-term needs as they cope with this unexpected loss.

“Please consider helping the family by giving what you can, sharing this fundraiser with others, and keeping the the friends and family of Brooks Ladecki in your prayers during this difficult time,” the post reads.

Follow this link to assist.

