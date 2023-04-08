Wausau – The Wausau American Legion Post 10 has provided over 5,000 “Safe at Home” meals for Veterans in the past three years. On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Sasha Everett, Mrs. Wisconsin America and 24 volunteer drivers helped deliver Easter meals to over 100 Veterans and their families. Sasha and many volunteers helped package the meals with cookies and cupcakes for delivery. The delicious meals were prepared by Bunkers Restaurant in Wausau.

It will probably be the last meal delivery that Sasha can volunteer for as Mrs. Wisconsin. She was able to ride along in the American Legion Post 10 truck and talk to a few of the veterans in person. Sasha commented that “they are always so grateful when we deliver food and thank them for their service”. Sasha was also excited to meet some Wausau Area Girl Scouts. Their troop donated over 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for the Veterans. She also said that “doing these deliveries over this past year has been such a highlight and she looks forward to continuing this work even without the extra bling”.

The post is always looking to help more Veterans with meal deliveries. To be added to the meal delivery list, call the Post 10 reservation line at 715-509-1010 and leave a name and phone number. Family and caregivers are also encouraged to call for their Veteran. The meals are free for Wausau area Veterans and widows.

Post 10 thanks all of our volunteers (members and Non-members) who make it possible to provide this Veteran service. The post appreciates the donations from local businesses and community members that helps them provide this valuable service for Veterans.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Post 10 Historian and Marketing Representative

