By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were critically injured early Saturday in a head-on collision after a wrong-way driver crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The crash was reported at about 2:10 a.m. on April 8 on I-39/U.S. Hwy. 51 at the Hwy. 29 interchange. Wausau Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes, in a news release, said one vehicle was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 when the crash happened.

I-39/U.S. Hwy. 51 northbound is closed at the Sherman Street exit early Saturday as the investigation continues. The exit ramp from Hwy. 29 westbound to Hwy. 51 northbound is also closed.

The Wausau Police Department Crash Reconstruction and Investigation Team expects the road to reopen at about 9 a.m. Saturday. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Sherman St. Vehicles can access Northbound Hwy. 51 at the Stewart Avenue/Hwy. 52 on-ramp.

Both drivers were transported from the scene and were the sole occupants of their vehicles. No names have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.





