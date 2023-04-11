On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Cookies for Caregivers delivered 37 dozen freshly baked cookies to the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild. The cookies were their way of showing their gratitude, appreciation and respect for our Veterans who served for our country and community. Over 75 Veterans and the Denny’s staff enjoyed the cookies. They were also able to take cookies home for their families to enjoy.

Cookies for Caregivers was started in Huntingdon, PA. during the COVID-19 experience in 2020. Since then, over 30 chapters have been launched in 21 different states. The local chapter here in the greater Wausau area, is currently the only one in Wisconsin.

If you are interested in recommending other community heroes for Cookies for Caregivers to thank or if you enjoy baking or being a delivery helper, contact them on their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/groups/cookiesforcaregiverswausauwi/

or Renate – renate.wis@gmail.com Sarah – titan86@gmail.com Jeanne jhanson2216@gmail.com

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

