PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen’s first two outings on the mound were pretty rough this season.

To keep the slow start in perspective, the Arizona Diamondbacks ace wore a beige and green hat to the ballpark on Monday that said “Don’t Trip” — a reminder that it was just two starts, there was a ton of season left and there was no reason to freak out.

Outing No. 3 was much, much better.

Gallen struck out 11 over seven innings, Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer and the Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0.

“Having a night like this is nice, a confidence boost,” Gallen said. “But I really wasn’t too worried about it. It’s two starts, now this is the third, and hopefully I’ll have 27 to 30 more. It’s just understanding it’s a long season.”

Nick Ahmed had three hits while Ketel Marte added two for the D-backs, who took three of four from the Dodgers over the weekend.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first when Josh Rojas’ single brought home Marte, who led off the inning with a double. Walker slugged his two-run homer in the fifth, with the ball barely clearing the right-center wall.

The Brewers were coming off an excellent homestand, winning five of six. But they couldn’t solve Gallen (1-1), who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season. The right-hander gave up three hits and a walk.

“His curveball was really good tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We just couldn’t see it.”

Scott McGough threw a scoreless eighth and Andrew Chafin handled the ninth for his second save.

Milwaukee’s Wade Miley (1-1) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings. The Brewers struck out 15 times and finished with three hits — none for extra bases.

“It was a good, clean game,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Those are the games everyone enjoys. We played great defense, got a few timely hits and great pitching.”

STAR STRUCK

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant came to Monday’s game with a handful of teammates. The 13-time All-Star — who was dealt to the Suns in a blockbuster trade deadline deal back in February — was wearing the jersey of rookie Corbin Carroll.

“Someone told me in the third inning,” Carroll said with a grin. “I gave it a peek. That was pretty cool.”

Carroll — who was wearing a Suns shirt — grew up in Seattle and remembers going to Sonics games as a kid before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City. Durant played in Seattle during his rookie year in 2007-08.

“It was a full circle moment for me,” Carroll said.

QUICK PACE

The game was completed in 2 hours, 12 minutes, partly because of the new pitch clock rules that have shortened games by more than 30 minutes over last season.

TELLEZ’S STRANGE K

Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez was called for strike three in the seventh inning because of a pitch-clock violation. The first baseman wasn’t ready in the batter’s box with 8 seconds remaining.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Lovullo said rookie RHP Drey Jameson will start against the Brewers on Wednesday. A spot in the rotation opened when RHP Zach Davies (oblique) went on the injured list. Jameson started the season in the bullpen, where he has a 2.16 ERA in 8 1/3 innings over three appearances.

UP NEXT

The Brewers send RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 9.64 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday night. The D-backs will counter with RHP Merrill Kelly (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

