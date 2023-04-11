WAUSAU – Bunnies and chicks seem like cute and adorable pets to have, but they can be a lot of work. Kids are invited to learn all about taking care of rabbits and chickens during a free program from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 22 at the Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This program is held in collaboration with Marathon County 4-H.
During this event, kids will learn about the biology of each animal and how to take care of them. A real chick and rabbit will be in the room during the event, so parents and caregivers of children with allergies will want to take all necessary precautions.
This program is open to all youths in third grade and up and they do not need to be members of a 4-H club, though 4-H staff will have information for anyone interested in participating in a local 4-H program.
This event is free and open to the public, with registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7220. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11641.
