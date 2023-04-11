Wausau Pilot & Review

Stoney Acres Farm is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold in Wausau, Athens and Merrill, according to a Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection news release.

The recalled product, Stoney Pepperoni frozen pizza, carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 583 and were sold from the farm in Athens, at Sawmill Brewing and Golden Harvest Market in Merrill, and at Wausau’s farmers market.

This is a Class I recall, which indicates a health hazard situation where there is a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” state officials said.

The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

No illnesses have been reported. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Tony Schultz, Stoney Acres Farm, at (715) 432-6285.

Like this: Like Loading...