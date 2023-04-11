Speakers, sustainable activities and an Eco Fair will mark Earth Week at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point April 17-22.

Two keynote speakers will give free, public presentations on campus.

An environmental advocate known as the Planetwalker, John Francis will speak at 7 p.m. April 20 at the Dreyfus University Center Alumni Room, as well as lead a silent walk through Schmeeckle Reserve at noon that day. Meet at the Schmeeckle Parkway Pavilion.

Francis, who wrote the book “Planetwalker” about his experiences, took a vow of silence for 17 years, did not use motorized transportation for 22 years and has traveled the world carrying a message of respect for the earth. The National Geographic Society’s first Education Fellow, he is the program director of Planetwalk, a nonprofit environmental awareness organization.

At 5 p.m. April 19, Dan Terrio, the diversity and inclusion officer for Milwaukee County, will present “In Full Circle: Interconnectivity of Relationships and the Journey to Human Beingness,” in the DUC Laird Room. Using his own experiences, Terrio shares that resiliency, healing, strength and good can come from less than perfect circumstances. His goal is to mobilize people to strengthen their symbiotic relationships to lead with a culture of belonging and inclusion.

A Symbiotic Sustainability Panel will be held at 6 p.m. April 18 in College of Professional Studies Room 116. UW-Stevens Point representatives will talk about campus sustainability, including Professor Annie Wetter, nutrition; Professor Chris Diehm, philosophy; Professor John Lynch, music; Associate Professor Cady Sartini, wildlife; and LaVonne Cornell-Swanson, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs

The annual Environmental Educators and Naturalists Association Eco Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 in the DUC Laird Room, featuring local businesses and student organizations with a sustainability focus.

A Rally Against Fossil Fuels will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at The Sundial, with a walk to Old Main.

Students will Chalk the Walk for Earth Day at the UW-Stevens Point campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22; and on April 20 and 21 at UWSP at Marshfield.

Learn about these and other events at the Office of Sustainability Facebook page.

