Wausau Pilot & Review

I’m so glad to have caught your attention! My name is Xena and I’m single and loving it…but looking for a human. I’ve shown aggression to other dogs in and out of the shelter setting so I’ll need an experienced owner who can keep me in environments and situations where I can be successful. I LOVE to play and cannot wait to start living my best life with you. I know that I can be a great companion to someone who likes to keep their circle small and won’t give up on me.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...