The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Red Flag Warning for Wausau and Marathon County as fire weather conditions reach a critical high.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet Counties are also affected. Residents can expect southwest winds of between 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph with relative humidity as low as 22 percent.

Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or are imminent. A combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all- terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

