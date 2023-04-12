Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Virginia J. Heinemann

Virginia Joy Scott Heinemann, 94, peacefully passed away on April 7, 2023, with family by her side.

Virginia was born May 28, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois to parents Daisy and Clarence Scott. She was raised in Riverside, Illinois with her older brother, Joe, as well as her best friend and cousin Glenna, with whom she had many adventures. Her first job was at the original Marshall Field’s in downtown Chicago in the military uniform department. She graduated from Riverside/Brookfield High School in 1946 and moved to Appleton, Wisconsin to attend Lawrence University. She was a dedicated member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and formed many lifelong friendships. She received her BA Degree in Art in 1950 and relocated to Wausau for a position as an auditor with Employers Mutual. She met her future husband, Harry Heinemann Jr., at Sweeney’s Bar while she was decorating for a St. Patrick’s Day party. They were married on May 9, 1953 and together they had four children. They owned and operated Harry Heinemann Jr’s Fine Menswear in downtown Wausau for over 35 years.

Through the years Virginia was very involved in the community. She served as a Commissioner on North Central Regional Planning Commission for 14 years, was a member of the board of directors of the North Central Wisconsin Development Corp, and was a member and past chair of Wisconsin Council of Regional Planning Organizations. She also served on the Marathon County Library Board for 20 years and was an advisor on the board for the Salvation Army and the Center for Visual Arts. She served eight years as a Public Member on the Wisconsin Social Worker Regulatory Board and eight years on the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board. She frequently volunteered at the Neighbor’s Place, the CVA, and worked the polls for many elections. In 2008 Virginia was awarded the YWCA’s Women of Vision Award for contributions to the community and state.

When she wasn’t serving on a board or volunteering, Virginia maintained a packed social calendar. She was a member of Wausau Skeet and Trap Club, Koo Koo Kanoe Klub, and McIntosh Homemakers. She attended Thursday Afternoon Sewing Club, Abby Morning Group, and was a member of PEO. She served as an Elder and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church. She found herself involved in politics- serving as chairman of the Marathon County Republican Party, chairman of the 7th District Republican Party, and a board member of the Wisconsin Republican Party. She even attended four Republican National Conventions as a Delegate.

Virginia was an adventurer. She traveled the world, from Egypt to Panama, Alaska to Scotland and everywhere in between. In the summer months, Virginia and Harry liked to ride their motorcycles, traveling the backroads of Marathon County. In the winter they had fun skiing together. Virginia was very creative and enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and knitting. She won many blue ribbons for her needlework at the fair. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Packers, Cubs, Badgers, and Northwestern. Her hobbies included gardening, antiquing, puzzling, and spending the afternoons reading on her beloved porch. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and hostess, and loved to entertain.

Virginia is survived by her children Rebecca (Lisa), Joseph (Jayna), Robert (Steve), Gigi (Kirk) Schmitt; grandchildren David, Nicholas, and Annaliese Heinemann and Blakney and Arabella Schmitt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Harry; parents Daisy and Clarence Scott; brother Joseph Scott.

The family would like to thank Benedictine Living Community as well as her good friends Karen Peterson and Mary Anderson for their care, compassion and kindness in her later years.

Marlene J. Giese

Marlene Joy Giese, 85, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023 under the care of Promedica Hospice.

She was born in Chicago Heights, IL on August 13, 1937 to the late Arthur and Eloise Schroeder. Marlene had one sister, Myra Richardt and one brother, Arthur E. Schroeder (Deborah). After Marlene graduated from high school, she went to Lutheran Deaconess Nursing School and became a registered nurse.

Marlene and Gordon enjoyed their summers at Stoney Lake in Hackensack, MN. They loved having all the children and grandchildren vacation with them at the Lake.

Marlene loved people. She spent many hours volunteering her time at Nursing Homes, The Bethel in Duluth, The Lutheran Woman’s League, and sharing her presentation on grief and more.

She was a very loving mother who deeply cared about her family and friends. She was full of fun and laughter and didn’t want to miss out on anything. She enjoyed hockey games, baseball games, dance recitals and swim meets to name a few.

She loved to play cards with the family or take pontoon rides around the lake admiring God’s beautiful creation.

Marlene is survived by her husband Gordon, daughter; Cindy, sons: Dan (Mary) Norrgran, Dave (Lori) Norrgran, Craig (Karlene) Giese, Virginia (Ryan) Federwitz, grandchildren: Chad Federwitz, James (Trina) Federwitz, Scott (Kaitlyn) Federwitz, Michael (Rhiannon) Federwitz, Benjamin (Lindsey) and Andrew Barton, Zachary (Samantha), Katelyn and Nick Norrgran, Austin, & Wes Norrgran, and Clayton and Cal (Erika) Giese. great-grandchildren: Aiden, Alia, Killian, and Victor.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Bruce Norrgran and her parents.

Friends and Family are invited to celebrate the life of Marlene on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr., Wausau. The service will also be livestreamed and available to watch at www.helke.com Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Friday. Internment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Duluth, Minnesota

Lorraine L. Kriegel

Lorraine L. Kriegel age 93 passed away March 31, 2023 at Autumn Lane Family Care in Birnamwood, Wis.

Lorraine was born May 13, 1929, in Tigerton, Wis. Lorraine lived in Tigerton for most of her life. She taught guitar and accordion lessons in her earlier days.

She is survived by Lyle (Cathy) Kriegel, Stewartville, MN, Kate (Rob Rettig) Curry, New Richmond, WI, and Gulfport, MS, Grandchildren, Andrea (Adam) Niesen, Rochester, MN, Kimberly (Patrick) Cullen, Boulder, CO, Jennifer (Greg) Tonjes, Gallatin, TN, Alex Rettig, Seattle, WA, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents Erich and Irene Kriegel, son Wayne Kriegel, and her tow favorite cats.

The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lane for the care they provided, and LeRoyer Hospice.

At Lorraine’s request there will be no funeral.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS.

Sabrina J. Wyatt

Sabrina Jean Wyatt (Beasley),

was brought into this world by Mr. John A. (deceased) and Mrs. Emma J. Beasley, on March 24, 1963, in Chicago, I’ll.

She was raised by her beautiful and close family, on the West side, in the city of Chicago IL.

Sabrina and her husband Mike, have been married for nearly 38 years, since November 2, 1985!

They’ve been in Love together, with each other for 42 years, since 1981, as high-school “Sweethearts” (Westinghouse High, Chicago IL). They share two daughters together, Gabbie and Ruthie.

Sabrina and Mike were “RESCUED” from many pitfalls by the Lord Jesus and her awesome parents, being brought to Montello, WI, on April 1, 1988, THANK GOD!

Sabrina became a born-again in Christian in January, 1989, and was immediately filled with and baptized in the Holy Spirit!

Her service to the Lord began at Immanuel Apostolic Assembly, Wisconsin Dells, WI, under the hands of discipleship of Pastor Winton E. Maki, our spiritual father (deceased).

Sabrina was a MAGNIFICENT Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and of course Daughter, and Sister (amongst other attributes too numerous to mention in this space)!

She was a licensed Cosmetologist (Illinois), Certified Medical assistant, a Certified Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, and Home Economics Teacher (Faith Christian Academy), and oh yes, she even served as a Pastors wife for several years, giving her life away, for the benefit of others!

Some things Sabrina loved doing, were sharing the gospel with people, studying God’s Word, doing hair and nails (hers were always kept looking sharp!), sewing, cooking, fishing (yes, she fished too), sitting by the water and listening for the Lord, chatting with her friends about the Lord.

Mainly though, her passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sabrina was a true Proverbs 31 woman, full of “Love, Faith and Grace!”

(Pro 31:28 ESV) Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her:

(Pro 31:29 ESV) “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.”

(Pro 31:30 ESV) Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.

(Pro 31:31 ESV) Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates.

Unfortunately, Sabrina dealt with some serious medical conditions, AML (leukemia) being one of them, and eventually, her beautiful body said enough!

Sabrina was Gloriously taken into the very presence of her “Blessed Savior” Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 5:52 pm central time, being held tightly by her daughters and husband at her time of departure into glory.

Family:

Father – Mr. John A. Beasley

(deceased)

Mother – Mrs. Emma J. Beasley

Brothers – Mr. Michael Beasley, Mr. Larry Beasley (deceased), Mr. Craig Beasley

Children:

Mrs. Sabrina G. Speaker (30) (Mr. Jason Speaker)

Ms. Deborah Ruth Wyatt (28)

8 Grandchildren:

Ali (21), AJ (20), and Alex (18), Nishala (16), Sophia (10), Lillian (9), Lynne (4), Serenity (2).

Husband:

Michael G. Wyatt

She’s also survived by a Great Aunt, Ms. Marie King, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins from all across the U.S.

Sabrina’s words of encouragement to her family, friends and those who are remaining in this world are these – “Stay strong, and Fully Surrender your Soul to Jesus!

I will see you soon.”

“Thank you for everything!”

“If any feel so led, Memorials may be directed to the Leukemia Research Foundation (In Honor of Mrs. Sabrina J. Wyatt): https://leukemiarf.org/”

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

