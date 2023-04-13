WAUSAU – From the Artemis I moon mission to awe-inspiring cosmic scenes captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, space and astronomy had a stellar year in 2022. This year has brought even more excitement, with at least one lunar landing attempt, new space telescopes and new planetary missions in motion.

At 10 a.m. April 14, “Route 51” presents an encore broadcast of Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Paul Thomas, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and Wausau School District Planetarium Director Chris Janssen. They discuss the latest in space exploration news and a preview of what to expect for the rest of 2023.

