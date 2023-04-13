WAUSAU — The Wausome Initiative at the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin will conduct “How Wausome is Wausau?” discussion groups from April 25 – May 3 to ask residents detailed questions about what they like and dislike about living and working in the greater Wausau area.

The project is organized by Cheryl Wolken, Wausau area marketing specialist, and the small group discussions will be led by researchers from the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service.

“We’ve had overwhelming interest in this project and our established resident groups are now full. However, we are still looking for new residents and returning residents to sign up,” Wolken said. “We want to hear from a wide variety of people, especially newcomers to the area and those who have recently returned to the area after living elsewhere. The experiences of people who are dissatisfied with some aspect of living in the greater Wausau area are just as important as those who enjoy the community.”

The results from these discussion groups will be used to inform the Wausome Initiative’s efforts to improve belonging, physical & mental health, and talent retention in the greater Wausau area.

In-person and virtual options are offered for each of the resident group types with a maximum of 10 people per group.

The focus group discussions will last about 1.5 hours and participants will receive a $30 Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce gift card afterward as a thank-you for participating.

Participants must register ahead of time at wipps.org/research/survey-market/how-wausome-is-wausau/.

