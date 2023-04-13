Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Michael Schimmel, 40, of Wausau. April 10, 2023: Child abuse, strangulation and suffocation Marissa A. Kaminski, 30, of Wausau. April 10, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia James A. Thao, 40, of Wausau. April 11, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct Wanda Rosa Collazo, 27, of Athens. April 10, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, bail jumping Amy Iverson, 51, of Verona. April 10, 2023: Attempted battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; battery; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct Jason Debroux, 22, of Antigo. April 11, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia Elizabeth Maccaffery, 45 of Wausau. April 12, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine Norman Weltmeyer, 44, of Minocqua. April 10, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install Brianne West-Calibrese, 42, of Lac Du Flambeau. April 7, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, bail jumping Jonathan Stanke, 37, of Wausau. April 12, 2023: Maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine Scott Ward, 58, of Wausau. April 12, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Tashia M. Schwoch, 52, of Wausau. April 12, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place Melissa Malueg, 38, of Wausau. April 12, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, theft Kyle Pedersen, 39, of Wausau. April 11, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife David Shaw, 49, of Weston. April 12, 2023: Bail jumping, theft Sarai L. Nova-Morle, 39, of Wausau. April 12, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct Jack Bruehling, 63, of Weston. April 12, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI

Like this: Like Loading...