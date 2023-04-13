Wausau Pilot & Review

Police suspect the wrong-way driver in a head-on collision Saturday that left two people critically injured was intoxicated and will be cited, according to an email from Wausau Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes.

The crash was reported at about 2:10 a.m. on April 8 on I-39/U.S. Hwy. 51 at the Hwy. 29 interchange. Barnes, in a weekend news release, said one vehicle was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 when the crash happened.

The wrong-way driver, identified by police as Casey S. Lind, has since been released from the hospital. Lind will be cited for first-offense OWI causing injury and operating the wrong way on a highway, Barnes said.

Both drivers were critically injured in the crash but survived. The 19-year-old driver who was headed in the correct direction, who is in a firefighter training program in Baltimore but was home visiting family in the Wausau area at the time of the crash, underwent multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized.

