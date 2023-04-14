Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest girls soccer team opened up its Wisconsin Valley Conference season with a tight 2-1 win over Stevens Point on Thursday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Grace Sandquist broke open a tie game with a goal in the 72nd minute for the Evergreens, who grabbed their first win of the season and improve to 1-2-1 overall.

Amelia Castleberg scored for Stevens Point seven minutes in before Olivia Goertz tied it for D.C. Everest in the 38th minute, off an assist from Ellia Roble, to tie it.

Makenna Kampmann had to make only one save in goal for D.C. Everest.

Alexis Torhorst had 14 saves for Stevens Point (2-2-1 overall).

D.C. Everest will play at Menomonee Falls on Friday and Cedarburg on Saturday.

