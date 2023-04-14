RHINELANDER – A free multi-county Veterans Benefits Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at the Hodag Dome, 863 Hodag Dome Drive, Rhinelander.

Veterans Service Office representatives from Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Vilas counties will be present, as will a Tribal Veterans Service Office representative. Additionally, there will be over 70 vendors, some selling handmade goods.

For more information, contact the Oneida County Veterans Service Office at 715-369-6127 or cvso@co.oneida.wi.us.

