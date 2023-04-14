Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stevens Point scored 13 runs in its final three at-bats and defeated Wausau West 13-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at West High School.

The game was scoreless until the third when the Panthers scored four runs to break it open. Stevens Point added four more in the fourth and five in the fifth to win the game via the 10-run rule.

West was held to two hits, a double by Claire Calmes and a single by Caitlin Krantz. The Warriors are now 2-6 overall and 0-3 in the WVC after losing their fifth in a row.

West hosts Lakeland for a nonconference game Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Panthers 13, Warriors 0

Stevens Point 004 45 – 13 11 0

Wausau West 000 00 – 0 2 3

WP: Maren Sauvageau. LP: Ella Wendling.

SO: Sauvageau (4 inn.) 3, Delilah Abundiz (1 inn.) 1; Wendling (3 1/3 inn.) 0, Rachel Harder (1 1/3 inn.) 1, Autumn Hughes (1/3 inn.) 1. BB: Sauvageau 1, Abundiz 1; Wendling 7, Harder 0, Hughes 0.

Top hitters: SP, Keller 3×3, 3 runs; Abundiz 2×3, 2B, 3 RBI; Sauvageau 2×3, 2 RBI; Braylee Lake 2×3, 2 RBI; Morgan Groshek 2 runs. WW, Claire Calmes 2B.

Records: Stevens Point 2-3, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 2-6, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

