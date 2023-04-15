Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic baseball team dropped a pair of games on Thursday and Friday at Brockmeyer Park, losing a nonconference game to Athens 8-2 on Thursday and a Marawood Conference South Division matchup with Marathon 10-0 on Friday.

In Thursday’s game, Athens had only two hits, but took advantage of 10 Newman Catholic walks to earn the win.

Jackson Varlene had two hits and Lucas Pfiffner had an RBI in the loss for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic was held to just four hits in the loss to Marathon as it drops to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Marawood South this season.

Weather permitting, Newman Catholic is scheduled to host Stratford on Monday.

Friday’s Game

Raiders 10, Cardinals 0

Marathon 214 012 – 10 5 0

Newman Catholic 000 000 – 0 4 2

WP: Tyler Underwood. LP: Lucas Pfiffner.

SO: T. Underwood (5 inn.) 7, Blake Underwood (1 inn.) 2; Pfiffner (3 inn.) 0, James Bates (3 inn.) 3. BB: T. Underwood 5, B. Underwood 0; Pfiffner 6, Bates 4.

Top hitters: M, Grant Warren 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Cooper Hoeksema 1×2, 4 runs, RBI.

Records: Marathon 3-1, 2-0 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 0-3, 0-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

Thursday’s Game

Bluejays 8, Cardinals 2

Athens 012 300 2 – 8 2 4

Newman Catholic 100 000 1 – 2 3 2

WP: Nathan Wolf. LP: Tyler Ackermann.

SO: Kyler Ellenbecker (1 2/3 inn.) 4, Wolf (5 1/3 inn.) 4; Ackermann (3 2/3 inn.) 3, Jackson Pfender (2 inn.) 2, Bates (1 1/3 inn.) 1. BB: Ellenbecker 1, Wolf 6; Ackermann 7, Pfender 2, Bates 1.

Top hitters: A, Wolf 2 runs; Ty Johnson 1×1, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Logan Ebben 2 RBI; Connor Lewandowski 2 runs. NC, Jackson Varlene 2×2; Pfiffner RBI.

Records: Athens 1-0; Newman Catholic 0-2.

