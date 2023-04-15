Wausau Pilot & Review

So you want the creamy comfort of a soup and the hearty satisfaction of a chili? We got you. This white bean chicken chili is the best of both worlds.

Tender chicken gets simmered in a creamy, subtly spiced, flavorful broth. And mild green chiles, corn, and kale add plenty of fiber and gorgeous color. Click here for the recipe.

Don’t feel like cooking? That’s OK – we won’t tell. Head on over to Cedar Creek Grill House, 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild – our gracious sponsor for this weekly feature!

