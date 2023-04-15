Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West swept a pair of games from crosstown rival Wausau East, winning 15-10 on Thursday and 13-2 on Friday in Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball action at Wausau West High School.

West is now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the WVC. The games were East’s first of the season.

Jackson Smithpeter belted a two-run home run in the first inning of Thursday’s game. After East scored in the second inning, the Warriors scored four times in the third as Landon Parlier and Tony Iffaldano had RBI hits.

Jack Barthels had a two-run single for East in the fourth after West scored three times in the top of the inning.

The Lumberjacks closed the gap with a five-run sixth as R.J. Stroming had a two-run hit and Davis Winter drove in a run with a double.

West was able to put the game away in the seventh as Dylan Dobratz and Smithpeter had RBI hits.

Lucas Hager picked up the win for West tossing five innings. Ryan Rodemeir took the loss for East.

In Friday’s game, West scored in four of its five at-bats, including a six-run fifth that ended the game via the 10-run rule.

Dobratz had three hits and two RBI, Parlier hit a home run, and Aidan Vachowiak had three RBI in the win for the Warriors.

Brennan Fictum picked up the win, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.

East had seven hits, two by Ryan Rodemeier.

Both teams return to action Tuesday. West will be at home against Marshfield, while East travels to D.C. Everest.

