Wausau Pilot & Review

The D.C. Everest girls soccer team split a pair of games on a southern road trip over the weekend.

Everest defeated Menomonee Falls 2-1 on Friday before being shut out by Cedarburg 4-0 on Saturday.

Grace Sandquist and Ava Hopper each scored goals in opening four minutes, assisting on each other’s scores, for the Evergreens in the win over Menomonee Falls.

Makenna Kampmann had 10 saves in the win on Friday, and had four saves in the loss to Cedarburg for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest (2-3-1) will return to action Thursday at Wausau West.

