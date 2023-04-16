Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – Addison Kluck struck out 13 and retired the final three batters after allowing a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to finish off the D.C. Everest softball team’s 3-2 win over Eau Claire North on Friday at North High School.

Sydney Spear singled, stole second base, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Caitlyn Kressel to give Everest a 1-0 lead in the third.

The Evergreens added two more runs in the fifth inning when Kressel and Mara Meverden both singled and later scored on a North error with two outs.

Kluck was cruising along until the seventh when she hit Isabella Olson with a pitch and Morgan Parker followed with a two-run homer to center for the Huskies (2-4).

Kluck then struck out the next two hitters and coaxed a groundout to end the game and keep the Evergreens undefeated this season at 6-0.

Kressel finished with three hits for D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens’ game Saturday at Chanhassen (Minn.) was cancelled. D.C. Everest returns to Wisconsin Valley Conference play Tuesday at home against Wisconsin Rapids in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the conference.

