By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Frisbees were flying all over Brockmeyer Park on Wausau’s west side Saturday as the Lake Superior Division of USA Ultimate college playoffs got underway.

Ultimate refers to Ultimate Frisbee —a fast-paced exciting game played on an open field similar to soccer’s. It’s been around for 50 years and is often confused with frisbee (or disc) golf, but it’s its own game and has caught on with colleges all across the country.

The teams playing at Wausau this weekend included UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, UW- Whitewater, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stevens Point, Marquette, UW-LaCrosse, and Northern Michigan.

With seven players on the field at a time, each team tries to pass the frisbee down the field and complete a pass to a teammate in the end zone. A score counts one point. Games are played to 15.

Clean catches

Catches must be made cleanly, usually with two hands, and the player catching the frisbee cannot run with it but must stop and pass the disc to another player within 10 seconds. Strategy is key and the frisbee is passed around and sometimes flung on a long arc into the end zone where a leaping grab is made.

Defenders shadow other players as in basketball. If a pass is intercepted or broken up, possession changes hands.

The teams in Wausau and around the country are club teams. They are not affiliated with the NCAA or the college’s traditional athletic program. That freedom allows players to create their own uniforms and make up team names. The Eau Claire team is the “Eau Zone.” Marquette calls itself “Birdhouse.” Team chants and rituals are common. The games are friendly and sportsmanlike. There are no officials; disputes are settled by players on the field.

Come out and watch

The competition continues at Brockmeyer Park on Sunday, with games starting at 9. After Saturday’s round-robin competition, UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee were the leaders. The top five teams of the seven competing will have a chance to move on to regional competition and perhaps a berth in the nationals in the weeks ahead.

There’s plenty of action to watch and admission is free.

