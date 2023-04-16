Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – The Wausau East softball team won a pair of nonconference games on Saturday at Edgar High School, defeating Marathon 10-6 and Edgar 4-0.

Tristen Young smacked three doubles and scored four times, and Graysen Burger drove in four runs for East (3-4) in the win over Marathon.

Claire Coushman and Hailey Valiska each had two hits and two RBI, and Maggie Nelson also had a pair of hits for Wausau East.

Young threw a five-hit shutout against Edgar. Coushman had a pair of doubles and scored twice, and Bailey Berndt had a double and a home run, and drove in three for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East is scheduled to play a nonconference game at Shawano on Tuesday before traveling to Marshfield for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...