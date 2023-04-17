Damakant Jayshi

For the third year in a row, the Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday approved ‘No Mow May,’ an initiative aimed at encouraging a pollinator-friendly habitat.

Under the ‘No Mow May’ initiative, residents can choose to not mow their lawns throughout the month of May without fear of penalty. Participation is voluntary and residents will not have to register to participate or display ‘No Mow May’ signage on their property.

With the provision to mow their lawns suspended, the resulting penalty of $98 for failure to mow also has been waived. There is a grace period of seven days after May 31.

The resolution extending the initiative for 2023 said the ‘No Mow May’ will be evaluated after the third year “as a pilot program to determine whether the Common Council desires to implement it in the future on a permanent basis.”

A similar initiative was approved in 2022 and 2021.

